Trax from the Stax explores musical comfort foods
“Tony Oliver Presents” with host Tony Oliver will feature musical comfort foods, haute cuisine and unknown delicacies 7:30 p.m. May 18 at Bettendorf Public Library. Oliver, assistant professor of music at Augustana College, will lead an interactive discussion about exploring listening appetites in a world where there are no barriers to having a rich and varied musical diet.
Trax from the Stax is a music listening program funded by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library to expose people to new types of music and artists.
Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, please visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175. (+ after the date means there are many dates for this event.)
Today: Concert, Greg and Rich Acoustic Duo, 1:30 p.m.
May 22: Lecture, What Is Happening in Egypt? 6:30 p.m.
May 26: Concert, Singer/Guitarist Chris Dunn, noon
LeClaire Community Library
Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:
Today: Teen Advisory Group (TAG), 4:30 p.m.
May 20: Project re-Fashion: The “B” Series, 11 a.m.
May 24: Adult Book Club: “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society,” 6:30 p.m.
May 25: Books BeTween Bites, 4:30 p.m.
May 26: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
May 30: Preschool Explorers: Music and Sound, 6:30 p.m.
May 31: Senior Outreach at Milestones Senior Meal Center, 11:45 a.m.
June 1: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 3: Project re-Fashion: The “B” Series, 11 a.m.
June 5: Summer Reading Program begins, 10 a.m.
June 5: LEGO Club, 10:30 a.m.
June 6: Absolute Science!, 11 a.m.
June 7: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
June 8: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 9: Family Fort Night, 4:45 p.m.
June 12: Altoid Tin “Zen Garden,” 6:30 p.m.
June 13: Blank Park Zoo: Animal Architects with live animals, 2 p.m.
June 14: Lights, Camera, Action!, 1 p.m.
June 14: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
June 15: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 15: Teen Advisory Group (TAG), 4:30 p.m.
June 17: Storytime in the Park, 10:30 a.m.
June 19: LEGO Club, 10:30 a.m.
June 19: Mississippi Valley Blood Center Blood Drive, 3 p.m.
June 20: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
June 21: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
June 21: Adult Book Club: “The Language of Flowers,” 6:30 p.m.
June 22: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 22: Grout Museum: Build a Better World, 2 p.m.
June 24: Cooking with Chef Sheena, adults only, 11 a.m.
June 27: Magic Show with Jonathan May, 2 p.m.
June 28: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
June 28: Senior Outreach at First Presbyterian Church, 11:45 a.m.
June 29: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.