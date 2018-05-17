Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
May 17: Community Connections: Civilian Conservation Corps of Northeast Iowa, 1:30 p.m.
May 17: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
May 17: Trax from the Stax: Marc Zyla from the QCSO, 7:30 p.m.
May 21: Manga Book Club, 4 p.m.
May 22: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
May 23: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2 p.m.
May 24: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
May 25: Brown Bag Lunch: Jordan Danielsen, noon
May 30: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2 p.m.
May 31: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
June 2: Creation Studio Residency: Angie Kilmer, 10 a.m.
June 2: Creation Studio Workshop: Leather Braiding and Bookmarks, 1 p.m.
June 4: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
June 4: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.
June 4: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
June 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
June 6: Medicare Q&A with SHIIP, 9 a.m.
June 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
June 6: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
June 7: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
June 7: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.
June 7: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
June 7: Summer Concert Series: BEEs, 6:30 p.m.
June 7: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:
May 17: Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Book Club, 4:30 p.m.
May 19: Crafting with Jenn: Mixed Media Canvas — Jenn Voss, 11 a.m.
May 21: Deluxe Battleship, 4:30 p.m.
May 22: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
May 23: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
May 23: Adult Book Club with Local Author Tom McKay, 6:30 p.m.
May 24: Tinker Lab— 3D Doodler Pen, 4:30 p.m.
May 25: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
May 26: Teddy Bear Picnic, Hollyhock Park, 10:30 a.m.
May 31: Tinker Lab— 3D Doodler Pen, 4:30 a.m.