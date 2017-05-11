Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, please visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
May 13: Book Discussion, “The Roman Hat Mystery”, 9:30 a.m.
May 15: Lecture, The Middle East Refugee Crisis Today, 6:30 p.m. off-site
May 15: Emily Dickinson Poetry Discussion, 7 p.m.
May 16: Library closed for Staff In-Service, all day
May 17: Book Discussion, “Encounters at the Heart of the World”, 1 p.m.
May 17: Book Discussion, “The Sympathizer”, 7 p.m.
May 18: Concert, Greg and Rich Acoustic Duo, 1:30 p.m.
May 22: Lecture, What Is Happening in Egypt? 6:30 p.m.
May 26: Concert, Singer/Guitarist Chris Dunn, noon
Le Claire Community Library
Upcoming events at the Le Claire Community Library:
May 12-13: Friends of the Library Semi-Annual Book Sale, all day.
May 17: YA Movie Night: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, 4:15 p.m.
May 18: Teen Advisory Group (TAG), 4:30 p.m.
May 20: Project re-Fashion: The “B” Series, 11 a.m.
May 24: Adult Book Club: “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society,” 6:30 p.m.
May 25: Books BeTween Bites, 4:30 p.m.
May 26: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
May 30: Preschool Explorers: Music and Sound, 6:30 p.m.
May 31: Senior Outreach at Milestones Senior Meal Center, 11:45 a.m.
June 1: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 3: Project re-Fashion: The “B” Series, 11 a.m.
June 5: Summer Reading Program begins, 10 a.m.
June 5: LEGO Club, 10:30 a.m.
June 6: Absolute Science!, 11 a.m.
June 7: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
June 8: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 9: Family Fort Night, 4:45 p.m.
June 12: Altoid Tin “Zen Garden,” 6:30 p.m.
June 13: Blank Park Zoo: Animal Architects with live animals, 2 p.m.
June 14: Lights, Camera, Action!, 1 p.m.
June 14: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
June 15: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 15: Teen Advisory Group (TAG), 4:30 p.m.
June 17: Storytime in the Park, 10:30 a.m.
June 19: LEGO Club, 10:30 a.m.
June 19: Mississippi Valley Blood Center Blood Drive, 3 p.m.
June 20: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
June 21: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
June 21: Adult Book Club: “The Language of Flowers,” 6:30 p.m.
June 22: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 22: Grout Museum: Build a Better World, 2 p.m.
June 24: Cooking with Chef Sheena, adults only, 11 a.m.
June 27: Magic Show with Jonathan May, 2 p.m.
June 28: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
June 28: Senior Outreach at First Presbyterian Church, 11:45 a.m.
June 29: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.