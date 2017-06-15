“Into The Beautiful North” book discussion June 21 at Bettendorf Public Library
Rivermont Collegiate English teacher Gwen Pokora will lead a discussion of “Into the Beautiful North” by Luis Alberto Urrea at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Bettendorf Public Library.
With all of the men gone from her Mexican village, Nayeli must journey north to recruit seven men to protect the village from the banditos that plan to take it over.
This discussion is offered in partnership with the Midwest Writing Center and precedes a presentation by Urrea at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Figge Art Museum. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Bettendorf Public Library
June 15: Concert, Hungrytown, 6:30 p.m.
June 17: Story Travelers, “Who Was Leonardo Da Vinci?” 2 p.m.
June 17: Build a Better 2-Liter: Hydroponic Garden, 3 p.m.
June 19: Drop-In: Whirly Noisemaker 1 p.m.
June 20: Jay and Leslie’s Laughing Matters, 11 a.m.
June 20: Build a Better Mime, 1:30 p.m.
June 21: Book Discussion, “Into the Beautiful North”, 1 p.m.
June 21: Book Discussion, “Encounters at the Heart of the World”, 7 p.m.
June 22: Creepy Crawlies, 11 a.m.
June 22: Concert, The Blackstones, 6:30 p.m.
June 23: Friday Features, “Lego Batman”, 1:30 p.m.
June 24: Workshop, Faux Stained Glass Windows, 10 a.m.
June 24: Book Explorers Junior, “The Girl Who Drank the Moon”, 3 p.m.
June 26: Drop-In: Upcycling Bottle Corks, 1 p.m.
June 27: The Jonathan May Show, 11 a.m.
June 28: Out of the Box Building, 1:30 p.m.
June 29: Concert, Melanie Devaney, 6:30 p.m.
June 30: Better World Building Fun, 1:30 p.m.
July 1: Build a Better 2-Liter: Composting Worm Farm, 3 p.m.
July 3: Drop-In: Firework Scratch Art, 1 p.m.
July 5: Tim Reed-Comedic Artist, 11 a.m.
July 6: Jenga! 2 p.m.
July 6: Concert, Molly Conrad, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:
June 15: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 15: Teen Advisory Group (TAG), 4:30 p.m.
June 17: Storytime in the Park, 10:30 a.m.
June 19: LEGO Club, 10:30 a.m.
June 19: Mississippi Valley Blood Center Blood Drive, 3 p.m.
June 20: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
June 21: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
June 21: Adult Book Club: “The Language of Flowers,” 6:30 p.m.
June 22: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 22: Grout Museum: Build a Better World, 2 p.m.
June 24: Cooking with Chef Sheena, adults only, 11 a.m.
June 27: Magic Show with Jonathan May, 2 p.m.
June 28: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
June 28: Senior Outreach at First Presbyterian Church, 11:45 a.m.
June 29: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
July 3: LEGO Club, 10:30 a.m.
July 5: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
July 6: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
July 6: Jumpstart Kindergarten, 3:30 p.m.
July 8: Jerry Barlow, Celtic Fingerstyle guitarist, 11 a.m.
July 8: Storytime in the Park, 10:30 a.m.
July 10: NoveList 101 with Amy Fry, 6 p.m.
July 11: Babaloo, 6:30 p.m.
July 12: Sew Cool, 1:30 p.m.
July 12: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
July 13: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
July 13: Jumpstart Kindergarten, 3:30 p.m.
July 17: LEGO Club, 10:30 a.m.
July 18: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
July 19: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
July 20: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
July 20: Jumpstart Kindergarten, 3:30 p.m.
July 20: Teen Advisory Group (TAG), 4:30 p.m.
July 26: Senior Outreach at First Presbyterian Church, 11:45 a.m.
July 26: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
July 26: Adult Book Club: “The Widower’s Tale by Julia Glass,” 6:30 p.m.
July 27: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
July 27: Jumpstart Kindergarten, 3:30 p.m.
July 28: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
July 29: Storytime in the Park, 10:30 a.m.