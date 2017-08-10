Learn about telepathic communication with animals
Karen Craft will present "Communicating from the Heart: Telepathic Connection with Animals" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Bettendorf Public Library. No reservations are required.
She will share her experiences from years of working with animals as a professional animal communicator. She has been a "pet psychic" for more than 17 years. Crraft is the author of "The Cosmic Purr: Inspiration for Animal Lovers." Her website is www.AnimalShaman.com.
The event is sponsored by IONS-QC.
For more information, contact Christine, 563-332-7259.
Film, story discussion series begins Aug. 16
The Bettendorf Public Library will host August Adaptions: From Short Story to Big Screen beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Each session in the series features a screening of a film followed by a discussion of the story that inspired the film.
The first film in the series is “All About Eve” (1950, 134 minutes) starring Bette Davis and Ann Baxter, and directed by Joseph Mankiewicz. The film begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday with a discussion of “The Wisdom of Eve” by Mary Orr following at 7 p.m.
The film “Smoke Signals” (1998, 90 minutes, rated PG-13) will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the library, followed by a discussion of “This Is What It Means to Say Phoenix, Arizona” by Sherman Alexie at 7 p.m.
The film “Minority Report” (2002, 146 minutes, PG-13) starring Tom Cruise and directed by Stephen Spielberg will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the library. A discussion of the story by the same name by Philip K. Dick will be at 7 p.m.
Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, please visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
Aug. 10: Concert: Nuclear Plowboys, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 12: Silkscreen Printer David Balluff, 11 a.m.
Aug. 16: Film: “All About Eve”, 1 p.m.
Aug. 16: Short Story Discussion: “The Wisdom of Eve”, 7 p.m.
Aug. 19: Discovery Fair, 10 a.m.
Aug. 21: Eclipse Viewing Party, noon
Aug. 23: Film: “Smoke Signals”, 1 p.m.
Aug. 23: Short Story Discussion: “This Is What It Means to say Phoenix, Arizona”, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: Silkscreen Printer David Balluff, 11 a.m.
Aug. 30: Film: “Minority Report”, 1 p.m.
Aug. 30: Short Story Discussion: “The Minority Report”, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Medicare Q&A with SHIIP, 9 a.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:
Aug. 17: Teen Advisory Group, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: 10:30 a.m., story time in Hollyhock Park (library in case of rain.)
Aug. 23: Adult Book Club: "My Brilliant Friend" by Elena Farrante Wroblewski, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 25: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.