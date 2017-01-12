Book talk about the rise of ISIS scheduled at library
Black Hawk College Professor Emeritus Arthur Pitz will discuss Joby Warrick's Pulitzer Prize winning "Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS" at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
The book traces the growth of the militant Islamic group, from its beginnings in a remote Jordanian prison.
Later that day, St. Ambrose University English Professor Michael Hustedde will discuss Patrick O'Brian's “Master and Commander." The talk begins at 7 p.m.
“Master and Commander” is the first in the splendid series of 21 Jack Aubrey novels. It establishes the friendship between Captain Aubrey of the Royal Navy and Stephen Maturin, ship's surgeon and intelligence agent, against the backdrop of the Napoleonic wars. Details of a life aboard a man-of-war are faultlessly rendered: the conversational idiom of the officers in the ward room and the men on the lower deck, the food, the floggings, the mysteries of the wind and the rigging, and the roar of broadsides as the great ships close in battle.
Both books are available for loan on a first-come basis at the Bettendorf Public Library’s Information Desk. New members are always welcome.
Guitarist Peter Flectcher to perform free concert
New York-based classical guitarist Peter Fletcher will perform works from his latest CD at the Bettendorf Public Library at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
Fletcher is scheduled to perform classical masterworks such as Paganini’s Caprice No. 24, Spanish composer Isaac Albeniz's popular Cordoba, Bach's Lute Suite No. 3, and a special arrangement of the Shaker hymn, Simple Gifts.
The concert is free. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com.
Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175. (+ after the date means there are many dates for this event.)
Jan. 14: Book Discussion “Pronto” 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 14: Winter Carnival all day
Jan. 16+: Drop-In 3 p.m.
Jan. 23: Drop-In: Quilled Snowflakes 3 p.m.
Jan. 24: Syrian Refugee Crisis 7p.m.
Jan. 25+: Early Out Make-It-Take-It 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: Book Discussion: “Our Kids” 6 p.m.
Jan. 26: Classical Guitarist Peter Fletcher 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 1+: Medicare Q&A with SHIIP 9 a.m.
Feb. 2: Reading Assistance Dogs 6 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:
Jan. 12: Lifelong learning, 10 a.m.
Jan. 19: Teen Advisory Group, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 24: Preschool Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26: Books BeTween Bites, 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 1: Early Release Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
Feb. 2: Biblioteens, 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: Color Me Calm, 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: Senior Outreach: Off-site Checkout at First Presbyterian Church, 11:45 a.m.
Feb. 16: Teen Advisory Group, 4: 30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 23: Books BeTween Bites, 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 28: Preschool Explorers, 6:30 p.m.