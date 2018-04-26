Library, AARP host free shred day
The Bettendorf Public Library and AARP Iowa will host a free shred day as a part of April’s Money Smart Week.
From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, April 26, visitors to Faye’s Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, can discard confidential documents safely and securely.
Participants can bring up to three standard file containers of personal papers (up to 100 pounds) for secure shredding. The Shredders, Des Moines, will provide the service.
Staples and paperclips are fine, but all binders must be removed. No registration is needed.
Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
April 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
April 26: Shred Day, 11 a.m.
April 26: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
April 26: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
April 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
April 27: Brown Bag Lunch - QC Arts Visiting Artist: Akropolis Reed Quintet, noon
April 28: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
April 30: Creation Studio Drop-In: Shaving Crea.m. Marbling, 3 p.m.
April 30: A Two-Nation Study in the Muddled Middle East Lecture Series, 6:30 p.m.
May 1: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
May 2: Medicare Q&A with SHIIP, 9 a.m.
May 2: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2 p.m.
May 3: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
May 3: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:
April 26: Tinker Lab: 3D Needle Felting, 4:30 p.m.
April 27: Arbor Day Celebration, 11 a.m.
April 27: Brown bag lunch, noon, Quad-City Arts Visiting Artist Series - Akropolis Reed Quintet.
April 27: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
April 28: Community Shred Day, 10 a.m.
May 2: LEGO Club, 3 p.m.
May 3: Tinker Lab, 4:30 p.m.
May 5: Card Making with Donna Banta, 11 a.m.
May 7: Monday Movie Matineem 1:30 p.m.
May 11-12: Friends of the Library Semi-Annual Book Sale, all day
May 17: Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Book Club, 4:30 p.m.
May 19: Crafting with Jenn: Mixed Media Canvas — Jenn Voss, 11 a.m.
May 21: Deluxe Battleship, 4:30 p.m.
May 22: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
May 23: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
May 23: Adult Book Club with Local Author Tom McKay, 6:30 p.m.
May 24: Tinker Lab— 3D Doodler Pen, 4:30 p.m.
May 25: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
May 26: Teddy Bear Picnic, Hollyhock Park, 10:30 a.m.
May 31: Tinker Lab— 3D Doodler Pen, 4:30 a.m.