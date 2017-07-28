Poet Salvatore Marici to speak at Bettendorf library
Salvatore Marici will perform poems from his third book "Fermentations" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Marici will also perform poems from his previous two books, "Mortal Nature and Their Spirits" and "Swish Swirl & Sniff." Marici’s poems show how the five senses can take what was thought mundane and make it vivid with hints of wisdom.
The Read Local event will include a question-and-answer session and book signing.
Read Local programs are a partnership between the Bettendorf Public Library and the Midwest Writing Center, which highlights six recently published Quad-City Area authors every year.
Learn about telepathic communication with animals
Karen Craft will present "Communicating from the Heart: Telepathic Connection with Animals" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Bettendorf Public Library. No reservations are required.
She will share her experiences from years of working with animals as a professional animal communicator. She has been a "pet psychic" for more than 17 years. Crraft is the author of "The Cosmic Purr: Inspiration for Animal Lovers." Her website is www.AnimalShaman.com.
The event is sponsored by IONS-QC.
For more information, contact Christine, 563-332-7259.
Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, please visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
August 3: Concert, Minus Six, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 7: Silkscreen Printer David Balluff, 2 p.m.
Aug. 8: Book Discussion: “Pyongyang”, 7 p.m.
Aug. 9: Author: Salvatore Marici, 7 p.m.
Aug. 10: Concert: Nuclear Plowboys, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 12: Silkscreen Printer David Balluff, 11 a.m.
Aug. 16: Film: “All About Eve”, 1 p.m.
Aug. 16: Short Story Discussion: “The Wisdom of Eve”, 7 p.m.
Aug. 19: Discovery Fair, 10 a.m.
Aug. 21: Eclipse Viewing Party, noon
Aug. 23: Film: “Smoke Signals”, 1 p.m.
Aug. 23: Short Story Discussion: “This Is What It Means to say Phoenix, Arizona”, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: Silkscreen Printer David Balluff, 11 a.m.
Aug. 30: Film: “Minority Report”, 1 p.m.
Aug. 30: Short Story Discussion: “The Minority Report”, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Medicare Q&A with SHIIP, 9 a.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:
Aug 5: Card-Making with Donna Banta, 11 a.m.
Aug. 17: Teen Advisory Group, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: 10:30 a.m., story time in Hollyhock Park (library in case of rain.)
Aug. 23: Adult Book Club: "My Brilliant Friend" by Elena Farrante Wroblewski, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 25: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.