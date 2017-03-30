Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, please visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175. (+ after the date means there are many dates for this event.)
Today:Performance: Celtic Guitarist Jerry Barlow 1:30 p.m.
Apr. 1: Book Explorers Junior: “Spy School” 3 p.m.
Apr. 3:Drop-In: Bristlebots 3 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:
March 31:Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
April 1:Introduction to Fly Tying, 10:30 a.m.
April 5:Early Release Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
April 6:Biblioteens, 4:30 p.m.
April 8:Project re-Fashion: The "B" Series, 11 a.m.
April 11:Sticky Fingers: Crafting with Duct Tape, 4:30 p.m.
April 18:Preschool Explorers: Bubbles, 6:30 p.m.
April 20:Teen Advisory Group (TAG), 4:30 p.m.
April 22:Basics of Flower Gardening and More, 11 a.m.
April 26:Senior Outreach at First Presbyterian Church, 11:45 a.m.; Adult Book Club: "The Story of Edgar Sawtelle," 6:30 p.m.
April 27:Books BeTween Bites, 4:30 p.m.
April 28:Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
Bettendorf Public Library to host Read Local with author Mary Davidsaver
Mary Davidsaver, author of “Clouds Over Bishop Hill,” will introduce some of her characters, read passages from her book and answer questions about how she did her research at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
There will be time for Q and A, book sales and autographing.
The novel was published by MWC Press, an imprint of Midwest Writing Center.
Read Local programs are a partnership between the Bettendorf Public Library and Midwest Writing Center in which six recently published Quad-City Area authors are highlighted every year.