Abby Hershman
Grade: 10
Age: 16
Sport: Winter cheerleading
Coaches reason for nomination: “Abby Hershman is my selection because she is incredibly respectful, helpful and kind to everyone," says coach Tanya Gilmore. "She has the initiative to go the extra mile. She came to practices even when she wasn't in season and helped us with a large variety of tasks. She stayed longer and gave extra help to the team every night that junior varsity worked with varsity. Her compassion and patience at our winter fundraiser was above and beyond. She is an all-around team player who puts the team before herself."
Athlete’s plans for the future: "I would like to attended University of Iowa for the first years then move to a college to become a dentist like my aunt and uncle. I want to be successful so I plan to work very hard to get there. I really hope the next few years here at Bettendorf I do big things.
What does the athlete do off the mats? "I look up to my parents and many seniors now to work my hardest and do everything I can to do my best. I use my resources to better myself and I never give up because I believe you should try something before you just give up."
--Katie Lent