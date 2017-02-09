Alexis Mulvehill
Grade: 9
Age: 14
School: Bettendorf High School
Sport: Freshmen girl’s basketball
Coaches reason for nomination: “She consistently works hard at practices and games. I appreciate her toughness and ability to rebound, not to mention she has a great attitude, is coachable and a quality teammate,” says coach Papish.
Athlete’s reaction to nomination: “I was very surprised, excited and grateful."
Athlete’s plans for the future: "Go to college and further my education and continue playing the sports I love."
What the athlete does off the floor: “I practice like I play, and keep practicing, because that is how you better yourself for the moments that really count."