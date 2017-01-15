Brennan Sarver
AGE: 16
GRADE: 10
SPORT: Basketball
COACH'S REASON FOR NOMINATION: "I want to nominate Brennan because he is a great leader and teammate," says Coach Brett Ahlgren. "A guy who always shows up ready to work and always putting his team first."
REACTION TO BEING NOMINATED: "I was surprised and honored to be chosen from all of the other hardworking athletes."
ATHLETE'S PLANS AFTER GRADUATION: "I plan on attending college and becoming a physical therapist."
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO SOMEONE WHO WANTS TO PLAY BASKETBALL? "Basketball is a team sport. You have to work hard and be a team player. You have to be dedicated to make yourself better so you can contribute your best to your team."