Brian Dayman
Age: 17
Grade: 11
Sport: Basketball
COACH'S REASON FOR NOMINATION: "Brian has worked so hard this off season to become a better player and is a tremendous leader in practices and work-outs," said coach Steve Hillman. "He always puts his teammates first and is willing to do whatever it takes for the team to be successful."
ATHLETE'S REACTION TO THE HONOR: "(I am) grateful to receive this honor."
ATHLETE'S PLANS FOR THE FUTURE: "I hope to have the opportunity to play basketball during college."
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO SOMEONE WHO WANTS TO PLAY BASKETBALL? "Practice a lot, and don't be afraid to make mistakes."
—Marie DeLessio