Brian Dayman

Age: 17

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

COACH'S REASON FOR NOMINATION: "Brian has worked so hard this off season to become a better player and is a tremendous leader in practices and work-outs," said coach Steve Hillman. "He always puts his teammates first and is willing to do whatever it takes for the team to be successful."

ATHLETE'S REACTION TO THE HONOR: "(I am) grateful to receive this honor."

ATHLETE'S PLANS FOR THE FUTURE: "I hope to have the opportunity to play basketball during college."

WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO SOMEONE WHO WANTS TO PLAY BASKETBALL? "Practice a lot, and don't be afraid to make mistakes."

—Marie DeLessio

