Chad Behal
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Sport: Boys tennis
Coach's reason for nomination: “Chad has worked hard to get in shape for the upcoming season. He is always positive in practice, gives a great effort and has improved to take one of the top spots on the JV ladder,” said Coach Edwards. "He plays tennis for fun and is competitive. He shares his enthusiasm for the sport and life with his teammates."
Athlete’s reaction to nomination: “I was honestly very surprised and excited at the same time. I've always wanted to be on the Athlete of the Week but I thought I'd never have a chance."
Athlete's plans after high school: Chad plans to major in mathematics at University of Northern Iowa.
What the athlete does off the court: "I often practice serving during the weekends and if possible, find a friend to hit with."
--Katie Lent