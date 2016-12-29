GRADE: 12
AGE: 17
SCHOOL: Bettendorf High School
SPORT: Basketball
COACH'S REASON FOR NOMINATION: "Cole is the ultimate teammate,” says Coach Clark. “In three games we have asked Cole to play in several different roles and he has always accepted the challenge. He's always willing to put the team first. Cole put a tremendous amount of time into developing his game and getting stronger in the weight room in the off-season and because of his hard work he is averaging 10 points and six rebounds per game."
ATHLETE'S REACTION TO THE HONOR: “I’m honored to be nominated for the Athlete of the Eeek and it is cool to be recognized for my hard work."
ATHLETE'S PLANS FOR THE FUTURE: “After high school I plan on playing basketball at a four-year university and study engineering.”
WHAT THE ATHLETE DOES OFF THE COURT: “I lifted throughout the whole off-season and during season I try to get more sleep. I also do better in school while I am in season for a sport because I set aside a specific time for my homework every night. When I’m not in a sport I tend to procrastinate.”