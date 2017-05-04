Cole Webster
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Sport: Throwing
Coach's reason for nomination: “Cole broke his own school record in Muscatine on Monday, April 24, 179-9.0. Cole is going to (Northern Illinois University) on a football scholarship. Cole broke the 30-year-old discus record last year at the state meet, taking second place. Coach Randy Scott and Cole Webster make a perfect combination!” said coach Dave Terronez.
Athlete’s reaction to nomination: “I’m excited that people recognize my athletic achievements."
Athlete's plans after high school: “I will be going to Northern Illinois to study physical therapy and play football."
What the athlete does off the court: “I work hard and eat right."
--Katie Lent