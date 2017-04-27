Emily Nutt
Age: 18
Grade: Senior
School: PVHS
Sport: Tennis
Coach's reason for the nomination: "Emily has consistently worked on her tennis game over the last four years and has shown improvement every year," said Coach Crawford. "She has recently set the PV record for most doubles wins all time with over 60 for her career. Her work ethic and attitude are infectious and is a great person to have on our team."
Athlete’s reaction to nomination: "I feel really honored to be nominated for Athlete of the Week! I have been so blessed to have amazing coaches and teammates all throughout my high school athletic career."
Athlete's plans after high school: "Go to University of Iowa as a pre-pharmacy major and try out for the club tennis team."
What advice does the athlete have for others considering tennis: "Tennis is a really fun sport that you can play for most of your life and meet new friends in the process."
--Marie DeLessio