Hailey Behning
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Sport: Track
Athlete's plans after high school: “I am going to attend Kirkwood Community College in Iowa City for two years to get my associate's degree in nursing, and then transfer to the University of Iowa and get my bachelor of science in nursing there.”
Athlete's reaction to being nominated: “I am thankful for the wonderful coaches I have. As a captain, I’m happy they see things they like that I do.”
What does the athlete do off the court? “Off the field, I trained on the off-season at Augustana College three days a week and worked on hurdling and bettering my flexibility. In season, hurdling has become more of a main event for me, so I make sure I am hurdling as much as I can, even if that means Sundays as well. Eating right and getting the right amount of sleep is something I keep in mind also.”
--Katie Lent