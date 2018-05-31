Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Ilah Perez-Johnson

Coach: Jason Vice

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Sport: Girls throwing

Age: 15

Grade: sophomore

What do you do to practice: "I go to the normal practices, but sometimes I take a disc home to practice my releases or my spin in my room."

What would you say to someone who wants to join: "Definitely join! It’s seriously so much fun and it’s something really new and different. Practices are a lot of fun and it’s really awesome to be a part of the throwing culture.

What are your post high school plans: "I would really like to play basketball or volleyball in college and I'm working very hard to achieve that goal."

--Alyssa Paulson

