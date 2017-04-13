Isaac Ward
Age: 16
Grade: 10
School: PVHS
Sport: Soccer
Coach's reason for nomination: "Spring soccer season started March 13, however, Isaac has been active in the Iowa Olympic Development Program where he recently competed in the National ODP Championships in Phoenix, Arizona, the first weekend in March," said coach Corbin Stone. "Isaac competed against some of the best players in the country, representing Iowa at the event.
Athlete's plans after high school: "I want to go to college to be an engineer or a physical therapist."
What advice would you give someone who wants to play soccer? "I would tell them it's a really fun sport to play with your friends and to have a good laugh at. The game moves really fast and it's always a good feeling to win a game with your friends."
--Marie DeLessio