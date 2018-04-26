Jacob Panjwani
Coach name: Matt Edwards
Sport: Tennis
Age: 18
Grade: Senior
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach's reason for nomination: "Jacob works very hard on his craft in season and out of season. When he is not working on his tennis game, he runs half marathons all over the country," said coach Matt Edwards. "He has a exceptional work ethic, a great attitude and wonderful character and values. He placed seventh in Singles last here and hopes to finish in the top three this year. After high school, Jacob plans to continue play competitive tennis at Wheaton College.
How does the athlete train for this sport? "I practice 4-5 times a week and play tournaments in the USTA Missouri Valley region."
What advice would you give someone who wants to do this sport? "I’ve been inspired by what Rafael Nadal says, “it’s not the time to look for excuses.” So, practice regularly and have fun!"
Athlete’s plan after high school: "I plan to attend Wheaton College in Illinois to further my academics and tennis."
--Katie Lent