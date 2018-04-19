Jared Wiley
Grade: Junior
School: Pleasant Valley High School
Age: 17
Sport: Throwing
Coach: Nick Sacco
Reason for nomination: "Jared has been a really great leader and started out the season strong," said coach Nick Sacco.
How do you practice? "A lot of drill work."
What would you say to someone to wants to join track? "If they want to try it they might as well full send it and do it."
What are your post high school plans? "I plan on attending college, but I’m unsure on what I want to study."
--Alyssa Paulson