Jazmyn Whitfield
Sport: Track
Coach: Jane Wheeler
School: Pleasant Valley High School
Age: 18
Coach's reason for nomination: "Jazmyn has done a great job of working hard in the off season and now she is doing really great in her senior year," said coach Wheeler. "I can't wait to see what she accomplishes."
What do you do to practice? "On a typical day, I usually do sprint workouts that help me build power and endurance."
What would you say to someone who wants to join track? "Definitely have dedication toward the sport, but don't forget to have fun and enjoy the little moments."
What are your post-high school plans? "I look forward to running track in college and preparing myself for medical school."