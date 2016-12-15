Kate Lindaman
GRADE: 11
AGE: 16
SCHOOL: Bettendorf High School
SPORT: Girls Bowling
COACH'S REASON FOR NOMINATION: “Kate has been working hard since joining our team as a freshman and she has significantly improved each year," says coach Karma Kelley. "Her hard work is paying off as she led our team in scoring in our first meet. In just two years she has raised her competition average by 67 pins which is an amazing improvement. I am looking forward to her continued growth and improvement as she develops into her leadership role for our Varsity.”
ATHLETE'S REACTION TO BEING NOMINATED: “I’m surprised and very excited to have been noticed and chosen by my coaches in this positive way.”
ATHLETE'S PLAN FOR THE FUTURE: “After graduating I plan on going to college and hopefully bowl in college as well. However, I am not quite sure what I want to do as a career.”
WHAT THE ATHLETE DOES OUTSIDE PRACTICE: "I make an effort to practice even more on my own, and I try to build strong positive relationships with my teammates to better strengthen our team as a whole.”
--Katie Lent