Lily Feldman
Sport: Girls Tennis
Age: 18
Coach: Eric Crawford
Reason for nomination? "Lily has been a very valued member of our team in the last three years, and as a senior now she is a great leader and teammate," coach Crawford said.
What do you do for practice? "I practice five-six times per week, and I work on various parts of my game and fitness."
What would you say to someone who wants to join tennis? "Tennis is a super fun and engaging sport for all levels!"
What are your post-high school plans? "Study iInternational affairs and play tennis at Skidmore College."
--Alyssa Paulson