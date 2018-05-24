Lydiah Kennedy
Sport: Tennis
Age: 17
Grade: 11
School: Bettendorf High School
Coach’s reason for nomination: "On May 10, she had two grueling sets and lost in a tiebreaker 6-8 after being down 1-6," said coach Ron Stout. "With only 30 minutes rest, she had to play her teammate and friend for third place and an alternate spot for the Iowa State Tournament. After being down 0-3 in the first set, she fought back and won 6-4 and closed out the match in the second set to win third place. Even though it was disappointing that she did not qualify for the State Tournament, she showed her determination and ability to persevere. This season has included many highs and some lows but is due to playing #3 last year and this year stepping into the top spot on Varsity. Number 1 players can be extremely talented and may have more match experience which can help in close matches. Lydiah worked extremely hard during the season and continues to improve her game. Looking forward to her senior season and being a leader for our team.
How does the athlete prepare for this sport? "Off season I go to a tennis club in Moline and practice. As well as during regular season I go play on the weekends."
What advice do you have for someone interested in trying this sport? "I think everyone should try tennis. It’s a very mental game, but it’s a lot of fun and all the girls and are super nice and we all get along really well."
What are your plans after high school? "After high school I plan to go to college and study apparel design and merchandising. I might play intermural tennis in college as well."