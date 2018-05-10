Maddi Banks
Coaches: Erin Flynn and Austin Kalar
Sport: Track
Age: 18
Grade: Senior
School: Bettendorf High School
Reason for the nomination: "Maddi, our team's Energizer bunny, has been an integral part of our track success for three seasons. She is a true competitor in every sense of the word," said coaches Erin Flynn and Austin Kalar. "Maddi doesn't know anything less than 100 percent; whether it is in the weight room, off season, or at practice. Her jovial personality and positive attitude are contagious. Maddi is planning to play Division I softball at the University of Washington next year. We will miss her talents on the track, but we coaches are most thankful for her leadership and the inspiration and encouragement she gives to her teammates."
How does the athlete train for this sport? "During off season I trained by doing H.I.I.T cardio everyday along with lifting. In season, I train by doing the workouts coach Kalar gives us and continuing to lift everyday."
What advice would you give someone who wants to do this sport? "Set goals for yourself and work hard toward accomplishing them. Enjoy your teammates company and cherish the practices, meet days, bus rides, team bondings, etc."
Athlete's plan after high school? "Attend the University of Washington on a softball scholarship and double major in communications and education."
--Katie Lent