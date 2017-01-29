Maggie Cory
AGE: 17
GRADE: Senior
SCHOOL: Pleasant Valley High School
SPORT: Cheer
COACH'S REASON FOR THE NOMINATION: "Maggie is a senior and is a very dedicated cheerleader," said coach Megan Ramirez. "She is an avid tumbler and even through injuries has attended every practice and game. Maggie cheered during the football season and is currently the captain of the basketball cheerleaders. She is an amazing and positive leader. Maggie is always looking to help out her teammates and keep the attitude at practice a positive one. Maggie is very reliable and organized. She helped choreograph the award-winning camp routine this past summer. Maggie is a go-getter who knows what she wants and will not let anything stop her. It is a pleasure to coach Maggie! She plans to carry her cheer career into college. I would love for Maggie to receive this award to let her know how her hard work pays off!
ATHLETE'S REACTION TO BEING NOMINATED: "This is super cool, and I'm so glad to be a part of such an amazing team this year!"
ATHLETE'S PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: "Attend the University of Oregon."
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE SOMEONE WHO WANTS TO CHEER? "You should always work hard at practice — it is definitely a team sport not an individual sport. If only some people are trying with positive attitudes, then the squad will not look as good at games and performances."
--Marie DeLessio