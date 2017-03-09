Matthew Cavins
School: Bettendorf High School
Grade: 9
Age: 15
Sport: Freshman basketball
Coaches reason for nomination: “Matthew worked extremely hard this year and has a great work ethic," said coach Bobby Sturms. "Matthew is also a great teammate and very coachable. Matthew was our leading rebounder and our best defender this year. I'm looking forward to watching Matthew the next three years.”
Athlete's reaction to the nomination: “I was honestly surprised that out of every athlete I was chosen for Athlete of the Week."
Athlete’s plans for the future: “I would like to go to Iowa State for college, whether I play basketball there or not, we'll see."
What the athlete does off the court: “Off the court I'm in the weight room Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday and go to the Y or my driveway to work on my shot and ball handling whenever I can."
--Katie Lent