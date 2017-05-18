Mia Bruty
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Sport: Track
Coach's reason for nomination: “Each year Mia has steadily improved as a hurdler and long jumper," said coach Erin Flynn. "As our number two in these events, Mia is a consistent performer who always gives her best effort with a smile She worked relentlessly in the off-season to prepare for her senior year. She is a quiet leader who demonstrates integrity and work ethic."
Athlete’s reaction to nomination: “I’m very happy and thankful! My coaches and teammates have always been so supportive and they always push me to do my best."
Athlete's plans after high school: “I am going to the University of Dubuque for track and I’m majoring in nursing."
What the athlete does off the track: “I try to eat as healthy as I can and I also try to get as much sleep as I can."
--Katie Lent