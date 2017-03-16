Michael Baer
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: BHS
Sport: Varsity boys basketball
Coach's reason for the nomination: “Michael Baer has done an exceptional job in his role this year and that role has increased as the seasons gone on because of his dedication to work to improve. He has a true love for the game and it shows by the amount of time he works at his game and his high basketball IQ!” says coach, Curtis Clark.
Athlete's plans after high school: The 17 year old says his plans include going to a four year university, which as of right now is undecided.
Athlete's reaction to being nominated: “I’m very honored to receive this nomination. I’m grateful to play for such a great team as this award could have easily gone to any of my teammates."
What does the athlete do off the court? “I watch a lot of film and study the scouting reports that our coached provide for us."
--Katie Lent