Montana Malmen
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Dance
Coach's reason for the nomination: "Montana is so dedicated to our team and always gives 100 percent effort at every practice" says coach Kinsey Paulson. "She is loved by her teammates and is such a great leader on our team."
Athlete's plans after high school: Attend Millikin University
Athlete's reaction to being nominated: "I'm honored. I'm glad I am looked upon as a good role model for shining stars."
What advice would you give to someone who wants to dance? "Go for it! I myself am not the best dancer but it is just about putting yourself out there and having fun!"
--Marie DeLessio