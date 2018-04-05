Natalie Stine
Coach name: Robbie Furne
Sport: Golf
Age: 17
Grade: Senior
School: Bettendorf High School
Reason for nomination: "Natalie is our returning MVP and captain," said coach Robbie Furne. "Natalie has done a tremendous job of leading by example by working extremely hard on her game."
"Natalie is usually the last player to leave the course and hopefully that will pay dividends this spring. Natalie has embraced her leadership role and makes all the girls feel part of the team."
How does the athlete train for this sport? "We lift twice a week before school. Everyday after school we go to Palmer Hills Golf Course and work on the driving range, putting green and practice area. Coach gives us drills to work on. Then we usually head out and play a few holes."
What advice would you give someone who wants to join this sport? "I would encourage them to do this sport because golf is something you carry with you throughout life and it's something that you can always improve on. The golf team is fun and competitive because it's a team sport, but also individual."
Plans after high school: "I plan to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to play golf!"
--Katie Lent