Nick Acri

Age:  18

Grade:  12

School:  Pleasant Valley High School

Sport:  Baseball

Coach's reason for nomination: "Plays and practices with lots of energy," said coach Bill Sandry. "Passion for the game drips off Nick. He has a great motor. On top of that, he plays all three infield positions... wherever we need him and is returning All-Conference player.

Athlete’s reaction to nomination:  "I was happy I was nominated."

Athlete's plans after high school: "Go to college."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to play baseball:  "Give 100 percent."

 --Marie DeLessio

