Nick Acri
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Pleasant Valley High School
Sport: Baseball
Coach's reason for nomination: "Plays and practices with lots of energy," said coach Bill Sandry. "Passion for the game drips off Nick. He has a great motor. On top of that, he plays all three infield positions... wherever we need him and is returning All-Conference player.
Athlete’s reaction to nomination: "I was happy I was nominated."
Athlete's plans after high school: "Go to college."
What advice would you give to someone who wants to play baseball: "Give 100 percent."
--Marie DeLessio