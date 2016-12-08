Nick Kontos
SCHOOL: Pleasant Valley High School
AGE: 16
GRADE:11
SPORT: Swimming
COACH'S REASON FOR NOMINATION: Coach Stacey Zapolski says, "Nick has been a member of our state team both his freshman and sophomore year, and will play a key role on our team this season as well. While Nick is an outstanding swimmer, the most important reason he should be recognized is the self-less and compassionate attitude he shows daily to all his teammates. He is the first one to pat someone on the back and offer encouragement and assistance when needed. His kindness is certainly recognized by his peers, as he was chosen as a team captain as a junior. Nick's enthusiasm and outgoing personality extends beyond our team as well. He is typically the last one on the bus at all our meets, as he has many friends and swimming acquaintances on every team in the Mac. He regularly makes the rounds, congratulating these swimmers on their good performances. Nick Kontos embodies what truly is important in high school athletics, and he is a positive representative of Pleasant Valley High School."
ATHLETE'S REACTION TO BEING NOMINATED: "I am very surprised and humbled. I am passionate about the sport of swimming. I have had some great coaches and teachers who have helped me a lot."
ATHLETE'S PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: "I plan to attend a four-year college. I would like to major in biology and minor in music and play the tuba in college. I hope to swim as well."
HIS ADVICE: "Work hard, listen to your coaches, go to practice and enjoy your time with your teammates!"
--Marie DeLessio