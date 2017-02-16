Noah Streeter
Grade: 10
Age: 16
Sport: Swimming
Coaches reason for nomination: "Noah is a three-sport athlete who came out for the high school team as a freshmen with little-to-no competitive swim background," said coach Stacey Zapolski. "He has committed himself to becoming much stronger and faster by being a servant leader to his group each and every day. Our team has five guiding principles that define how we operate as a team. Noah epitomizes those standards, and at a time when compassion may not always be cool, Noah quietly yet consistently shows support and care for his teammates."
Athlete's reaction to the nomination: "I am very honored to be nominated for Athlete of the Week. I think having great coaches and athletes around me push me to be a better athlete."
Athlete’s plans for the future: "I plan to attend military academies to become a naval aviator."
What advice would you give to someone who wants to swim? "Don't give up. Speed and technique comes with experience and diligence."
--Marie DeLessio