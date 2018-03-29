Rachel Lapaczonek
Coach's name: Tanya Gilmore
Sport: Basketball Cheerleading
Age: 16
Grade: 10
School: Bettendorf High School
Coaches reason for nomination: "Rachel is an exceptional team player. She is willing to help out the team by stepping into whatever role is asked of her, " said coach Gilmore. "She has consistently grown as an athlete throughout her participation in the cheerleading program trying all aspects of stunting and continuing to work on all of her cheer skills. Rachel participated in lifting, tumbling, and cheer practice with a positive attitude. She went beyond what was asked of her to implement a fitness regimen at the Y that she participates in daily. Rachel is a constant source of encouragement and support for her teammates. She can be relied on to help out whether it is for team spirit or community service. Rachel always has a smile on her face. She is a joy to coach!"
How does the athlete train for the sport? "I practice two times a week with my team and go to the gym every morning before school."
What advice would you give someone who wants to do this sport? "My advice to someone who wants to do cheer is you have to be fully committed to the sport and be determined to get better and stronger."
Athlete's plans after high school: "I plan to go to an Iowa college to study nursing and tryout for college cheerleading."
--Katie Lent