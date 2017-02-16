Trevon Montgomery
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sport: Basketball
Coaches reason for nomination: "Trevon has been on our varsity team for three years and has worked hard to improve his individual game each season," said coach Steve Hillman. "He is a key member of our team and will be counted on for leadership in the second half of our season as well."
Athlete’s plans for the future: "I'm still undecided for plans after high school."
What advice would you give someone who wants to play basketball: "I'd say that confidence is the key to success."