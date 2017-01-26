Will Jefferson
GRADE: 10
AGE: 16
SCHOOL: Bettendorf High School
SPORT: Wrestling
COACH'S REASON FOR NOMINATION: “Will is a sophomore and a returning district champion and state qualifier,” says Coach Knight. “This season Will has a record of 23-6 and has been in the finals of three out of our four invitationals this year placing second in the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls, first in (Five Seasons Youth Wrestling Dual Meet) in Cedar Rapids, and second in Bettendorf's own Midwest Shootout. Will is a great kid who leads by example both on and off the mat.”
ATHLETE'S REACTION TO THE NOMINATION: “I’m honored and flattered to be recognized for this."
ATHLETE'S PLANS FOR THE FUTURE: “I would like to further my education at a military academy like West Point.”
WHAT DOES THE ATHLETE DO OFF THE MATT? “I have a lot of mat time out of season as well as go to lifting and Crossfit.”
--Katie Lent