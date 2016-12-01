Zach Bunn
School: Bettendorf High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Sport: Swimming
COACH'S REASON FOR NOMINATION: Coach Mike Ahrens says, “Zach Bunn is a three-time state qualifier and made the top six podium three times last year at the state meet. He also earned All-American status with his teammates in the 400 Free Relay last year, placing second at state and breaking an 18-year-old school record. Zach's leadership is unquestioned. He was voted team captain and has set exceptional goals for both himself and the team this year. Zach's talent and leadership has led the Bulldogs to be conference champions three years in a row.”
ATHLETE'S REACTION TO BEING NOMINATED: “I’m honored to be nominated by my coaches for this award and want to thank all of my teammates for pushing me to get where I am.”
STUDENT'S PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: “I would like to swim for the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.”
WHAT THE ATHLETE DOES OFF THE MATS: "Eats a ton of nutritious food, stretch and sleep."
--Katie Lent