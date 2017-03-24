Caroline Carlson
Age: 15
Grade: 10
Sport: Dance
Coach: Katie Rokusek and Brittany Kissel
Coach's reason for the nomination:Caroline won most improved last year, is always positive and striving to be her best and make PVP the best possible team we can be.
Athlete's plans after high school: Attend University of Iowa and become a Pediatric Oncologist. Some day I would like to work at St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Athlete's reaction to being nominated:I am extremely happy and surprised but most of all thankful I was given this opportunity.
What advice would you give to someone who wants to dance?I would say if you want to dance, do it, and dance for yourself. Don’t let anyone get in your way and always have 100% confidence in yourself. Dance is a super fun sport and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I would recommend it to anyone.
-- Marie DeLessio