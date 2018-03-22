Kira Arthofer and Ellie Spelhaug of Pleasant Valley High School were named to the Quad-City Times All-Metro girls basketball team.
Arthofer is a 5'8" senior who missed last year with a knee injury. She was the MVP of the IHMVCU Shootout and led the conference in steals. She had a season-high 22 points in regional final loss to Iowa City West. She has signed with Eastern Illinois and has also been named Iowa Press Sports Writers Association Class 5A third team all-state, IGCA all-district, first team all-MAC. She averaged 13.2 points, 4.2 steals, 3.8 assists, 52 percent FGs.
Spelhaug, a 5'10" senior, finished her career as PV's all-time leading scorer with 1,372 points. She has signed to play at Bradley next season, and was the MAC's top scorer, who powered the Spartans to a third MAC title in four years and a 21-win season. Other honors include Iowa Print Sports Writer Association Class 5A first team all-state, IGCA 5A third team all-state, all-district, MAC player of year. She averaged 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 45.5 percent FGs.