An email Q&A with Mark Walters, 1983 Bettendorf High School graduate, and one of the fea…

If you go

“A Christmas Messiah”

Where: Centennial Hall at Augustana College, Rock Island.

When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10; 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Tickets: May be purchased at augustana.edu/tickets, by calling 309-794-7306, or visiting the Augustana Ticket Office in Bergendoff Hall at 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. $20 adults, $16 seniors, $10 children. A Meredith Foundation grant is making free tickets available to students and two family members. To redeem the tickets, call 309-794-7306.

Featuring: Critically acclaimed soloists Mark Walters, baritone, a native of Bettendorf; Mary Wilson, soprano; Rebecca Ringle, mezzo-soprano; and Dann Coakwell, tenor; the Handel Oratorio Society and professional Handel Oratorio Society Chamber Orchestra.

The performance, conducted by Dr. Jon Hurty, will include many of the favorite Christmas movements of the piece, and will last approximately 90 minutes.