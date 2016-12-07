Acclaimed baritone Mark Walters already has a full schedule in 2017 that includes a performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Jan. 15.
But this week, the 1983 graduate of Bettendorf High School is home, spending time catching up with his parents, Dennis and Ruth Ann Walters, and preparing for his featured role in this weekend’s “A Christmas Messiah” at Augustana College’s Centennial Hall.
It is the fifth time since 1995 that he is one of the acclaimed soloists hired for the annual event.
In an email interview last week before traveling to the Quad-Cities, Walters said, “What makes this special for me is the huge connect that I have to this area and the chance to sing for my friends and family.
“My 98-year-old grandmother (Alberta Woods) has never seen me sing professionally, and I think she is going to come to a rehearsal this week. Plus, my mother will be singing in the chorus as she has every time I’ve sung here,” Walters wrote.
Ruth Ann Walters first sang in the chorus in 1961, and has done so numerous times since then. She is a cheerleader for the tradition of the "Messiah" at Augustana and its conductor, Dr. Jon Hurty.
Last week in their Bettendorf home, Dennis and Ruth Ann Walters expressed the pride and anticipation of any parent welcoming a child home for the holidays. They also have a son, David, owner of Comfort Construction in Bettendorf, and a daughter, Susan Beebe, an independent executive with Isagenix in Phoenix, Arizona.
The couple have traveled across the country and across the Atlantic Ocean to see their son perform in a variety of operas.
For the first few years Mark Walters was a Bettendorf High student, he was more known for his role on the Bulldogs football team.
But music always was a part of his life, whether it was singing in the children’s choir at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf or playing French horn with the Quad-City Youth Symphony and playing in the pit and singing on stage for the Quad-City Music Guild.
It was during his studies for a music education degree at the University of Northern Iowa, he said, that he “really started to focus on developing my abilities specifically toward opera.” He then received a master’s degree in vocal performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music “and for the past 26 years it has been a steady climb up the operatic ladder.”
Opera News has described Walters as “a force to be reckoned with.”
But his praise is generous for the foundation he received in Bettendorf schools.
“The more I travel, the more I am thankful for the tremendous public school education and the musical opportunities that I received in Bettendorf,” he wrote. “There are so many people to thank for my success as a professional opera singer — teachers, conductors, stage directors, fellow students and a supportive family.”
He noted in particular the music faculty he worked with at the high school: Robert Gish, Ted Green, Vern Hockett, Lois Nichols and Deb Ketelsen-Ragan.
Though he’s traveled around the world, Walters will do what many Quad-Citians do when they return to their hometown.
“I make stops at some of my favorite food places, Whitey’s Ice Cream, Harris Pizza, Happy Joe’s Pizza, Godfather’s Pizza — pizza seems to be a recurring theme, I just noticed!”