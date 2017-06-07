Bettendorf author Liv Ryan will read from her debut novel "Bearing Hope" and share her story of overcoming infertility and loss at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Ryan has led local and online support groups for more than two years for women experiencing similar struggles. She has also spoken at the Parenthood Summit, Mops Groups and other conferences around the country. Ryan writes for Hearts at Home, the Quad-City Mom's blog and at her own site livryan.com.
The Read Local event will include a question-and-answer session, book sales and book signing.
Read Local programs are a partnership between the Bettendorf Public Library and the Midwest Writing Center, which highlights six recently published Quad-City Area authors every year.