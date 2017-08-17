Bettendorf Community School District

bettendorf.k12.ia.us

Monday, August 21

5 p.m. – elementary school Unpack Your Backpack event

6 p.m. – high school orientation

Wednesday, August 23

First day of school/Kindergarten parent and child orientation

8:25 a.m. - 9th grade start

10 a.m. - 10-12th grade new student start

noon - 10-12th grade returning student start

Thursday, August 24

Edison Academy Registration

Friday, August 25

9:10 a.m. – Edison Academy, first day of school

Pleasant Valley Community School District

Monday, August 21

5 p.m. – elementary school meet-and-greet

7 p.m. — high school open house

Wednesday, August 23

First day of school

7:34 a.m. – junior high school

8:10 a.m. – high school

8:30 a.m. – elementary school

Thursday, August 24

6:30 p.m. – junior high open house

