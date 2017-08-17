Bettendorf Community School District
Monday, August 21
5 p.m. – elementary school Unpack Your Backpack event
6 p.m. – high school orientation
Wednesday, August 23
First day of school/Kindergarten parent and child orientation
8:25 a.m. - 9th grade start
10 a.m. - 10-12th grade new student start
noon - 10-12th grade returning student start
Thursday, August 24
Edison Academy Registration
Friday, August 25
9:10 a.m. – Edison Academy, first day of school
Pleasant Valley Community School District
Monday, August 21
5 p.m. – elementary school meet-and-greet
7 p.m. — high school open house
Wednesday, August 23
First day of school
7:34 a.m. – junior high school
8:10 a.m. – high school
8:30 a.m. – elementary school
Thursday, August 24
6:30 p.m. – junior high open house