Bettendorf Community Schools have recognized two staff members as Employees of the Third Quarter.
Maile Mejia
Human Resources administrative assistant & AESOP coordinator, Administration Center
His nominators said "Maile is always so calm and composed. She is willing to help and to listen to the concerns of everyone. Maile works so hard to make sure all jobs are taken care of each day. She has to work with so many different staff members, and so many different situations are thrown at her each day. She does an excellent job of making sure all buildings are taken care of to the best of her ability. She never gets to see how much her hard work helps every building, every day. She also has done a great job of connecting with our guest staff to keep them engaged and excited about working for our district."
Bob Zepeda
Custodian, Mark Twain Elementary
His nominators said, "Bob Zepeda exemplifies the heart and soul of the Mark Twain Elementary School community. He not only focuses on the physical condition of the building, but also interacts with students and staff on a personal level, providing support and encouragement whenever needed. Bob always takes pride in his work. He is diligent about planning for special events, and is always willing to do the 'extras' that are asked of him. Whenever a concern or problem is brought to his attention, he handles the task quickly and effectively. His work ethic and attention to detail are appreciated. Bob is the ultimate custodian.