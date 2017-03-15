Seven Bettendorf Community School District fifth and sixth grade band students were selected to participate in the Young Musicians Honor Band at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School on Feb. 18. They spent the day rehearsing with over 250 band students from over 50 schools, presenting a concert for the public at the end of the day.
The Bettendorf students were nominated by their school band directors Stephanie Hinds and Amy Jackson.
Fifth Grade: Isaiah Dunn (Herbert Hoover), Preston Szyczewski (Grant Wood), Kaelee Wolf (Paul Norton Elementary)
Sixth Grade, Bettendorf Middle School: Avery Franzman, Ella Priest, Olivia Hatfield, Simone Hawley, Lilian Perez