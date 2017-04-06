Here's a great four-bedroom 1.5 story home, built in 2001, in the desirable Century Heights neighborhood in the Pleasant Valley school district. The fenced backyard is made for entertaining.! A salt-water in-ground pool is easy to maintain and a healthy option that leaves skin smooth, without that chlorine smell. Landscaping includes a fire pit and stone patio area. The finished walkout lower level has a wonderful rec room, bar area, temperature-controlled wine room, bedroom and bath. You'll also enjoy the porch room and maintenance-free deck as well as a three-car garage.
5440 54th Avenue Court
Bettendorf
List price: $489,900
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
House size: 2,682 square feet
Lot size: 0.3 acres
Listing agent: Kurt Johnson, kurtjohnson.ruhlhomes.com