Be the first to enjoy this beautiful home by Bob Walter Homes in The Settlement at Pigeon Creek subdivision. The one-and-a-half level home was designed for flexibility, with a spacious master suite on the main level, and formal and informal living spaces that can be outfitted to suit your lifestyle. No need for a formal dining room? Use the space as an office or sitting room. Have a family member who needs some extra space? The finished lower level has a kitchenette, bedroom and bath. Between the craftmanship of the interior and the mature wooded lots, you'll quickly feel like you've lived here for a long time.
5232 Pigeon Creek Trail
Bettendorf
List price: $898,900
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4.5
Square footage: 3,452