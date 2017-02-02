There are 16 candidates for the open, at-large seat on the Bettendorf City Council. The seat was previously held by Gary Mohr, who now is a member of the Iowa Legislature.
The at-large term ends in November.
"This appointment is a rare occasion," Decker Ploehn said. Ploehn, city administrator, and the city attorney, Kristine Stone, came up with a way to review the applicants in a meaningful manner, and to distinguish differences between the group of 16.
It's a 14-point questionnaire.
Applicants are asked to return the completed document on Monday. Plans are to conduct interviews and officials hope to end up with a finalist in late February, Ploehn said.
The 14 queries are biographical or informational in nature, and ask about views on the use of tax increment financing, or TIFs; provide an example of how the applicant made a difficult decision when part of a team; what the applicant thinks is the role of an alderman in Bettendorf, and if the applicant plans to run for the seat when the term expires in November.
Bettendorf's aldermen are interested in those who wish to run for the seat in next year's city election.
There is hope that the upcoming interviews are "appropriate and meaningful," Ploehn said.
Responses to the questionnaire are due by noon Monday. They should be emailed or delivered to Michelle Spencer, council secretary, at mspencer@bettendorf.org, or to her office at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, IA 52722.